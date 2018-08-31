St. Charles County police looking for ‘person of interest’ after shots fired

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators with the St. Charles County Police Department are looking for a person of interest after receiving calls of shots being fired.

According to Val Joyner, a police spokeswoman, the incident occurred before 6:10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Wakefield Drive.

No injuries were reported, but police want to find the person who fired the shots, Joyner said.

Police obtained surveillance images of a person and vehicle of interest.

Anyone with information on this person or vehicle is asked to call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000. Anonymous tips can be reported to 636-949-3002.