Missouri man arrested as police confiscate 7.5 pounds of pot

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Poplar Bluff police arrested a 25-year-old New Madrid County man after intercepting a large package of marijuana that was intended to be delivered to him.

According to Lieutenant Josh Stewart, a spokesman for the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers were alerted of a suspicious package coming through the local post office.

While inspecting the package, police detected an odor of marijuana and obtained a search warrant to open the package upon delivery, Stewart said.

Investigators allowed the package to be brought to its intended address and watched as Keith Word of Howardsville, Missouri received the delivery.

Word was then taken into custody as police opened the package, Stewart said. Authorities discovered approximately 7.5 pounds of high-grade marijuana, with a street value of $65,000.

Word was arrested and brought to Butler County Jail pending formal charges of possession with intent to distribute.