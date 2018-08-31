× Art Fair in Queeny Park returns this weekend

BALLWIN, Mo. – The Annual Queeny Park Art Fair is back for its 41st year.

This Labor Day weekend head over to the fall Art Fair Friday at 5.p.m through Sunday inside the Greensfelder Recreation Complex in Queeny Park.

The fair showcases original works of fine arts and crafts which are available for purchase directly from the artists.

Admission is $5, proceeds go toward the Greater St. Louis Art Association’s Art Scholarship Fund.

For more information visit www.artfairatqueenypark.com