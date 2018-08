× United Steelworkers to hold nationwide rally

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Thousands of members of the United Steelworkers union plan a rally in Granite City Thursday.

It is a part of a nationwide Day of Action, calling for fair treatment in contract talks. The union’s negotiations with Arcelor Mittal covers more than 16, 000 steelworkers, including members of three local unions in Granite City.

The nationwide union contract with Arcelor Mittal and US Steel expires on Saturday, September 1.