Three in custody after police chase ends in the Metro East

O' FALLON, Ill. - We are following breaking news in Illinois, where authorities say three people are in custody after a pursuit Thursday morning.

This all happened just at 5a.m. when police responded to a car break-in in progress on a residential street in O'Fallon. When police arrived on the scene the suspects took off and led police on a chase through 'O Fallon into Pontoon Beach.

Spikes were eventually deployed, and the vehicle then crashed into a power line at Highway 111 and Horseshoe Lake Rd. Two of the suspects hopped out of the crashed vehicle and fled the scene but police were able to find and arrest them.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFox flew over the scene where police pulled the third suspect out of the vehicle and he was taken the hospital.

No word on any injuries.