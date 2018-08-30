St. Louis Circuit Attorney will no longer accept cases from 28 officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Thursday her office would not prosecute suspected criminals if certain police officers were involved in those cases.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley warned Gardner that under such a rule, people who commit crimes—even the worst crimes—could simply go free.

Gardner didn’t deny that. She provided the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department with a list of at least 28 officers, adding she’ll refuse to prosecute a case if any of those officers were critical to the prosecution.

The circuit attorney would not identify the officers on the list nor give specifics as to why they’re on it.

Gardner released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“To do our jobs properly and legally, we must have confidence in the accuracy and honesty of the oral and written reports of police officers. Any break in trust must be approached with deep concern. I’m confident that the SLMPD leadership share in our commitment to ensure the integrity of every single case police bring to our office for charges.”

The leader of the St. Louis Police Officers Association said the 28 officers represent about 5 percent of the city’s “frontline” crimefighting police force, who already have dozens—if not hundreds—of cases in the courts. He said Gardner owes an explanation to local crime victims.

Hawley said he’s considering his options and demanding answers from Gardner, but he’s yet to receive a response.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department issued the following response to the circuit attorney:

"We are seeking legal guidance on how this affects the police division. We have also taken steps to notify each of the involved employees. We are considering how best to proceed and what if any actions to take."