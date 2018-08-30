× Southwest prepares for spring break by adding more non-stop route

ST. LOUIS – Southwest Airlines announced that it will be adding additional non-stop international routes from key gateway cities in order to coincide with the spring break season through April 7, 2019.

Beginning Saturday, March 9, 2019, Southwest will begin offering new and returning seasonal flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, out of Lambert International Airport. International flights to Cancun will also be offered out of gateway cities including Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Raleigh-Durham and San Antonio.

Southwest also announced weekly domestic services between cities such as Cleveland and Tampa, Cincinnati and Orlando as well as Dallas and West Palm Beach.