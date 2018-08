Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Six Flags St. Louis announces plans for a new ride. The Supergirl themed ride will stand nearly seven stories tall and feature open-air vehicles on a giant wheel that first begins to spin horizontally. A giant arm then lifts and tilts the wheel up as it rotates.

The park also announced a "flash sale" with savings up to 70 percent off 2019 season passes through Labor Day.