Man, woman found dead inside St. Peters home

ST. PETERS, Mo. – The bodies of a man and woman were found inside a St. Peters home late Thursday afternoon.

According to Val Joyner, a spokeswoman for the St. Charles County Police Department, officers had been asked to conduct a welfare check at a home on Southwinds Drive around 6:30 p.m. When officers gained entry to the home, they located the bodies of a 48-year-old man and 41-year-old woman in the bedroom.

No one else was in the home.

Police said they’ve been called to the home in the past for domestic incidents, as recently as Saturday, August 25.