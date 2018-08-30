× Greyhound bus that departed from St. Louis crashes in New Mexico; 3 dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – At least three people died Thursday following an accident involving a semi-truck and a Greyhound bus traveling from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

According to the New Mexico State Police, the accident happened around 1 p.m. on westbound Interstate 40 near the city of Thoreau. The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

Forty-nine people were on the bus at the time of the accident.

State police confirmed three people from Colorado were killed in the crash and several other people were injured.

The bus was due in Los Angeles Friday morning.

If you suspect someone you know may have been on that bus, the McKinley County Emergency Management has established a phone number for loved ones and family members looking for additional information: 505-722-2002.