9-year-old St. Ann girl recovering after dog attack; animal euthanized

ST. ANN, Mo. - A St. Ann girl received about 100 stitches after being attacked by a dog in her neighborhood last week.

Nine-year-old Maya Harris was outside with friends and sitting on her bike when police said she was mauled by a dog.

St. Ann Animal Control said the dog had been euthanized Thursday morning.

The animal control board voted to euthanize the dog for the safety of the public due to the severity of the child’s injuries and the dog’s repeated aggressive behavior while at the kennel. They said it was a horrible decision to make and all five of the members on the board have heavy hearts.

The dog was removed from the home along with 11 other dogs, including puppies. They said the dog that attacked Harris had been living in poor conditions and spending time inside a cage in a small room.

Police said an ice cream truck driver tried to help the child during the incident and was also attacked by the dog. A neighbor then came to the rescue of both the child and the ice cream truck driver.

Local non-profit STL Youth Sports Outreach donated a bike to Maya so she will not have to use the one she was attacked on again.

Meanwhile, neighbors are helping raise money to pay for Maya's medical bills.