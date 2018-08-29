Yahoo Mail scanning your emails for data to sell to advertisers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Your email may not be as private as you think.

According to a new Wall Street Journal report, Yahoo Mail is still scanning your emails. The company is using your data to sell to advertisers.

To opt out you'll have to head over to the Ad Interest Manager page and select 'opt out' under 'advertising choices. Then you have to click over to on Yahoo to opt out of Yahoo's own properties.

Experts recommend using email services like g-mail or Microsoft outlook if you don't want your contents scanned.

Click Link opt out: www.yahoo.com