Oreo launches new hot chicken wing and wasabi flavors

ST. LOUIS - The iconic American cookie is taking on an eastern flavor.

Oreos!

The little cookie and cream dessert are moving beyond its US roots. After rolling out recent flavors as wild as kettle corn, cherry cola, fireworks, and Peeps, Mondelez International announced the launch of the "two new big and bold flavors" in a tweet this month.

You can now get Wasabi flavored Oreos, which have a light green filling. You can also buy hot chicken wing flavored Oreos, which sport a bright orange shade of buffalo sauce.

The big bold additions are hitting store shelves in China, but if you want a taste you can get them on eBay' for premium prices starting at $13.99 a pack plus free shipping.