One week later and still no one arrested in deadly MetroBus stop shooting

ST. LOUIS - Still no arrest following the murder of Roth “Craig” LeFebvre, a St. Louis County Health Department worker one week after the man was gunned down by a stray bullet.

That’s why MetroLink continues to remind the public about a reward for anyone who can help find the killer.

CrimeStoppers is offering $5,000 while MetroLink added another $1,000 to the reward.

The shooting also injured a man who St. Louis City Police said was arguing with the gunman.

Authorities did not provide information on his condition on Wednesday but said that he is stable.

The unsolved case is a bit unnerving for Chris Lipe who frequents the area where the deadly shooting happened.

“It’s scary and frustrating that it’s taking time to find out who did this and I hope they can find them soon,” said Lipe.

He added that since the shooting, there is a noticeable increase in security presence on some MetroLink trains and platforms.

“Officers with badges and vests with all their equipment on the train that I just got off of so they are definitely trying to make it look as safe as possible,” Lipe said.

John Nations, CEO and President of Bi-State Development said that even though the deadly incident did not happen on the transit system’s property, the fact that an innocent bystander died, should be enough to work together as a community to find answers and bring justice.

“This is very serious,” Nations said, “having people in broad daylight on the street of the City of St. Louis trying to go home subject to this type of violence is an extremely serious thing and needs to be corrected, needs to be addressed and everybody needs to work together.”

For the community that means staying alert, being aware of their surroundings and reporting anything suspicious, while police continue their search for the killer.

“I just have fear when I step out,” said Goldie Taylor, “I won’t be out at night but even during the day I have fear because a bullet don’t have any eyes and you never know what’s going to hit you, you never know.”

Police also told Fox 2 that there were some people on scooters during the time of the shooting. However, they are not sure of their involvement at this time.