Metro’s Most Wanted: 7-Eleven robbery

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – Police are looking for a man who robbed a Maryland Heights 7- Eleven at gunpoint.

On August 6th around 3 a.m., a suspect walked into the 7-Eleven store on Bennington Place near Page Avenue.

According to Maryland Heights Det. Sgt. Richard White the suspect walked over to the clerk who was stocking shelves, pointed a gun at him and demanded money from the cash register.

The clerk told White that two things stood out about the suspect. He was eerily calm and his physical size.

“He was a very large dark complexed black male he was about 6’ 4”, 250 pounds, in fact, the clerk compared him to football size like a football player,” said White.

This 7-Eleven is tucked in an area of apartment complexes which White said makes it a place with regular customers that the owners and clerks know. It stuck out to White that this suspect was completely covered up with a hood, bandana, and gloves.

He said detectives feel like the suspect has done this before and may be covered up so well because the clerk would recognize him.

White said the suspect only got about $100 but he is still considered violent and dangerous and police need help to identify him.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case. All tips are anonymous. You can email or call CrimeStoppers the number is 866-371-TIPS.