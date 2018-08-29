Man exposes himself near McClure South Berkeley High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON- Parents on high alert Wednesday after a man exposed himself near McClure South Berkeley High School.

Police will have extra officers patrolling a large portion of the area surrounding the track where witnesses saw the man Tuesday morning. Police say when they got to the scene around 9 a.m. the man has already taken off.

Ferguson- Florissant School District officials sent out an alert to parents saying that no students were present when the man conducted himself inappropriately. Superintendent Joseph Davis said a man matching that description in a similar vehicle was also reported approaching students on Monday afternoon as they walked home from school.

Residents who frequently run or walk on the school's track are worried about whats happening. One woman actually saw the man exposing himself Tuesday morning saying it was unbelievable.

According to authorities, the suspect drives a Silver Chevy Malibu. Anyone with information is asked to call Ferguson Police at 314-522-3100.