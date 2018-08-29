× Jedd Gyorko goes on 10-day DL

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have placed infielder Jedd Gyorko on the 10-day disabled list and recalled outfielder Adolis Garcia from the Memphis affiliate.

Gyorko strained the left side of his groin Tuesday night following an eighth-inning double against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He can return from the disabled list on September 8.

Gyorko has a .267 batting average with 11 home runs and 43 RBI this season.

Garcia, a rookie, will be active for Wednesday’s game against the Pirates. He made his Major League debut earlier this month in Miami and played five games for the Cardinals.