Animal rescue to host benefit to aid 2 very special puppies

ST. LOUIS - After a litter of puppies were discovered ditched on the side of the road in East St. Louis, a local rescue is giving them love and care. Lindsay Harmon, the founder of local rescue, The Feral Companion, took two of puppies in and is caring for them with the help of Hillside Animal Hospital in St. Louis. They said the two being cared for have special needs.

Harmon said the puppies do not have working back legs. She said the puppies appear to be in good health otherwise and act just like any other puppy.

Thanks to local vet tech, Melissa Ravetta Lang, who works at Hillside Animal Hospital, the puppies are wheeling around. She said she went to the hardware store to buy PVC and duct tape and made each puppy a cart. She said she and her husband fell in love with the puppies and are in the process of adopting one.

Once the puppies are done growing Harmon said they will need permanent cars to get around, which could cost around $10,000 total. There are two upcoming fundraisers. Information can be found on the rescue's website here. They also accept donations on the website.

There will be an "All about the Stars" Trivia night benefiting The Feral Companion on September 29th. It will be held at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Town and Country.

People can also help donate by purchasing tickets to the Cardinals game on September 16th. Information can be found on the rescue's website.