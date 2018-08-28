University of Illinois launches free tuition program for income-qualified students

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Some future incoming students at the University of Illinois Champaign - Urbana may be eligible for free tuition.
The Illinois Commitment is a new program is for students whose family's annual income is $61, 0000 or less. The university hopes the new program will help make attending the school more affordable for middle-income Illinois families.
The program is set to begin in 2019.
According to the university, to qualify for free tuition students must meet the following requirements:
- They are an Illinois resident (parents listed on FAFSA must also be residents)
- Their family income is $61,000 or less
- Their family’s assets are less than $50,000
- They are admitted as a new freshman or transfer student
- They are under the age of 24