× Ritenour School District warns parents about student approached by a stranger

ST. JOHN, MO – The Ritenour School District is warning parents after a student reported being approached by a stranger while walking home from school Monday. Officials say a driver in a white truck with a camper shell tried to lure the child into his vehicle near St. Charles Rock Road and Woodson Road.

The St. John Police Department says they will step up presence in the area as children go to and from school.