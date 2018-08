Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Pumpkin flavor fans your wait is over! Fall favorite The Pumpkin Spice Latte is back for the season today at Starbucks.

In addition to the popular drink the coffee chain is adding pumpkin spice cookie straws and pumpkin spice flavored ground coffee k-cup pods to its offerings.

Experts say the early launch could provide a boost to sales for the end of the year.