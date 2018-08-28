Proud to Serve: Female firefighters introduce young women to their career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tonight, we salute local firefighters Katie Carr from Metro West Fire Protection District and Gina Anderson from Fenton Fire Protection District.

Katie and Gina recognize they are in a male-dominated field but they know more women need to be introduced to the opportunity to become firefighters, paramedics, or police officers. Together, they co-founded Camp Fury STL with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri. They recruited 35 female first responders to participate in the week-long camp each summer. Teen participants put on the fire gear, extinguish live fires, receive EMS training, and more.

Katie Carr and Gina Anderson are our Proud to Serve recipients this month, receiving a $250 Imo’s gift card (www.imospizza.com) and a $500 Art Van Furniture St. Louis (www.artvan.com) gift card for their service to our community.

