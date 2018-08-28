Missouri’s new Boat Wake Law goes in effect Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZARKS, Mo. - On Tuesday, August 28, a new law to regulate boat speeds along the Lake of the Ozarks goes in effect.

More areas now qualify as "No Wake" coves which essentially bans boaters from driving at speeds that could endanger people and property. The bill allows coves with a width of up to 800 feet at the mouth to apply for a "No Wake" designation from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Violators could be fined $25 and the boat owner could be fined if the water patrol can't identify the driver.