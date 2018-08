× Mascoutah issues limited boil order notice following water man break

MASCOUTAH, IL – The City of Mascoutah has issued a boil order for a limited area of the city following a water main break Tuesday afternoon.

The area affected is as follows:

105 – 111 E Church

109 – 117 E Green

201 E Green

204 E Harnett

215 – 615 N Lebanon

109 N Market

110 N Market

202 N Market

212 N Market

222 N Market

228 N Market

100 – 109 E Oak

112 – 119 E Poplar

The boil order is expected to last till Thursday, August 30th or until water quality has been restored.