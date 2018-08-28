× Kolten Wong goes on 10-day disabled list

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals placed second baseman Kolten Wong on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday for a left hamstring strain.

The Cardinals made the announcement ahead of their series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wong’s trip to the DL is retroactive to August 26.

Wong injured his hamstring Saturday while running out a ground ball against the Colorado Rockies. He was batting .244 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 110 games this season.

Infielder Patrick Wisdom was called up from the Cardinals’ Memphis affiliate to fill the vacant roster spot. In 107 games with the Redbirds, the 27-year-old is batting .288 with 15 home runs and 61 RBI. He’s played in nine games for the Cardinals thus far in 2018.