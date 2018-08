× Hardee’s launches new Froot Loops donuts

ST. LOUIS – Inspired by 90s nostalgia, Hardee’s has teamed with Froot Loops to launch a special mini donut version of the iconic cereal.

The donuts will be available at all Hardee’s locations beginning Wednesday, August 29 and come in five bright colors.

Hardee’s promised the mini donuts taste just like the colorful cereal 90s kids grew up with.