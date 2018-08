Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Granite City Ill. - A fire broke out at a home in Granite City on Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at a home in the 1800 block of Madison Ave.

Our Nissan Road Runner Jason Maxwell reports three people were home at the time of the fire and two were able to make it safely.

One resident was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.