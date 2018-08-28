Family of man killed in police chase speaks at St. Louis County Council meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO – Family, friends, and representatives of one of the two men killed in a car crash after being involved in a chase with St. Louis County police had a request Tuesday morning’s county council meeting.

Darryl Neil, the brother of Mikel Neil, told the council his brother and another man were killed in a one-car crash because they were being chased by police August 10 – a chase that was not called in and goes against county policy.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash while the county has called for an internal investigation.

“My family and the community is (sic) asking you guys to form a review board with subpoena power so we can get this situation stopped,” Darryl said.

A civil review board with subpoena power already exists in the county. It’s made up of police commissioners and is diverse, but the Neil family and their representatives want something else.

“If something was done wrong, that’s what the citizen review board is for, instead of police policing the police,” Darryl said.

At first, St. Louis County police said there was never a chase or pursuit. However, once video from a business along Airport Road showed there was some kind of chase, police said they had new evidence to prove a chase did, in fact, happen.

Zaki Baruti, president of the Universal African People’s Organization, said it was a cover-up.

“We are advocating why we are here at the county council meeting because we're not going to let this be swept under the rug,” he said.

A spokesman for the county police said they never lied and that there was no cover-up; they simply listened to their officers first. But now the department is waiting for the Missouri State Highway Patrol to conclude its investigation before wrapping its own inquiry.

County police said they’re working to determine if officers broke policy by engaging in a chase.

The Neil family and Baruti have met with St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar and internal affairs and they’re awaiting a decision from them to see what police plan on doing about the video they have presented.