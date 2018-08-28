Debit Card troubles for St. Louis Community Credit Union customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO - Tuesday’s debit card fiasco caused quite the problems for St. Louis Community Credit Union customers like Edward Billingsley.

“First I went to go get some gas, couldn’t get no gas,” he said. “Then I went inside to purchase something from another store, couldn’t get nothing. People looking at me like I’m broke because my card wasn’t working.”

Billingsley wasn’t the only one getting the decline notice, it stopped all transactions for thousands of other customers like Emmanuel Uwalaka as well.

He says no matter where he went, he received the same message.

“Especially going to a store and they say your card is rejected,” Uwalaka said describing his experience. “I said no I have money there.”

The company is pointing to a communication issue between its data processor and the card processor as to what caused the mishap.

A spokesperson said in a statement:

"St. Louis Community Credit Union experienced a communication issue between our data processor and our card processor. This was an isolated occurrence that happened overnight. We have been working as quickly as possible to restore debit card service and the issue has been almost 100% resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused."

By 5 o’clock, dozens of customers were stopping at the branch on Olive to get some much-needed cash.

Now they’re all hoping the company fixed the problem, so it doesn’t happen again.