× Where’s the safest place to drive in Missouri?

ST. ANN, Mo. – St. Ann was recently ranked the safest city in Missouri when it comes to driving, according to an online insurance company.

The company Insurify, which offers people auto insurance quotes from various companies, picked the safest cities in all 50 states.

St. Ann earned that honor because it has the lowest percentage of residents who told the website they had at-fault driving incidents in the previous seven years.

St. Ann’s city administrator told our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he believed the city’s relatively large population of elderly people might be one reason for its good showing.