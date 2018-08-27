Warrenton woman launches youth center after losing son to overdose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENTON, Mo. – When the opioid epidemic hit home, a Warrenton woman fought back. Now she’s helping hundreds of others and saving lives.

Kelli Clodfelter understands she will live with pain and grief every day for the rest of her life after losing her 17-year-old son to a heroin overdose in 2014. She also lives with joy and hope, knowing she has helped other young people turning away from drugs.

"Since that day, she has been 100 percent committed to making sure that does not happen to any other family in this community, so she opened Jordan's Place to give safe haven for kids in the community," said Laurie Simon, Clodfelter's friend.

On any given night, about 45 teens gather to play games and hang out at Jordan's Place. Clodfelter said it's a safe place for teens.

"I wish my son could have had somebody to turn to in those moments, I really do, because apparently I wasn't that person for him in that moment and I wish that he had a second option."

Simon surprised Clodfelter with our Pay It Forward award – a $500 gift card from First Bank.

