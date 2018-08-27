× Remembering the Flood of ’93 – How the area is better prepared for a flood

ST. LOUIS – Weather experts, emergency responders, and the Army Corps of Engineers came together Monday to remember the Great Flood of 1993, 25 years later.

The event was held at the Gateway Arch.

Multiple speakers, including the head of the National Weather Service, laid out how our area is much better prepared to deal with a major flood in comparison to 1993.

Louis Uccellini, director of the NWS, detailed two specific areas.

“One: improved forecasting. I know we’re not perfect but the fact is we’re getting a lot better at predicting extreme weather and water events out to a week in advance and being able to use that information to quantify potential impacts. The second reason is the partnerships,” he said.

The speakers also pointed to improved levee systems and better flood walls. Everyone who spoke pointed out though that even with the improvements, it’s not a matter of if but when another major flood event will happen.