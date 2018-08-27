North City resident complains about rats in her neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - “The neighborhood is quiet, the street right here is quiet,” Tiffany Thomas says describing her neighborhood in North St. Louis City.

For the most part, Thomas describes her neighborhood in the 5200 block of Davidson Avenue as not being like most you would find surrounding her home.

“Everybody loves everybody on this street,” she said. “It’s just that they’re looking for the city to do stuff too.”

The mom issues do not lie with what makes her neighborhood, but rather what is left behind from years of abandonment.

Thomas counts about 10 to 11 vacant homes on her block alone.

The mom, who lives with her two daughters and fiancé, gets the brunt of the effects as she lives next door to the main on causing the problems.

“This house ain’t no good. It ain’t got no front porch, it ain’t got no roof,” she said describing the home next door. “Front porch isn’t there and this house is probably full of rats.”

The homeowner says her unintentional rodent neighbors didn’t take long before they became uninvited guest in her family’s home.

“When that rat was in my kids closet that did a whole 360 with me because that rat could’ve bit my kids that’s how big it was,” she said.

To try and help clean up the neighborhood, Thomas’ fiancé picks up trash in the alley.

But after illegal dumpers kept throwing their used tires and other unwanted items after each cleanup, he’s decided to give up his efforts.

“It’s just trifling,” the mom said. “People just dump their stuff here.”

The couple tried taking pictures and hand delivering them to city hall, but they claim no one’s hearing their cries for help.

FOX 2 reached out to the district’s State Rep Joshua Peters and Alderwoman Pam Boyd to try to get answers.

Neither one returned email and phone request.

Meanwhile, the family is demanding action, or the city will leave them no other choice than to pack their bags.

“It’s either they are going to knock these houses down or they can head St. Louis and I’ll head back to Illinois,” Thomas said.