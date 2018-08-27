× Major Case Squad identifies victim in Alton homicide

ALTON, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is continuing its investigation into a triple shooting over the weekend that left a 23-year-old dead.

According to Lieutenant Ken Wojtowicz, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad, authorities identified the victim as Keron Hickman of Madison County.

Investigators said the shooting took place shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of W. 19th Street.

Wojtowicz said the Major Case Squad is continuing to interview witnesses and others close to the victim.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to call the Major Case Squad at 618-463-3521 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.