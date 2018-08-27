Lincoln museum may be forced to sell president’s personal items

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Some precious artifacts once belonging to Abraham Lincoln might be for sale. The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is run by the nonprofit foundation.

They took out a loan in 2007 to buy some items like his hat or the gloves worn the night of his assignation. They've been on display at the museum, but that might not be the case in the future.

It was seven score and 13 years ago when Lincoln left this mortal coil; his personal items scattered to the wind.

But to tell the story of our 16th president, his foundation took out a loan for $23 million in 2007 to purchase the stove pipe hat worn by Lincoln. The foundation also acquired a quill pen and a pair of bloody gloves stained the night of his assassination at Ford’s Theater.

But the remaining $9.7 million is due in October 2019 and the foundation has even started looking to nontraditional ways like crowdfunding to pay the loan and keep the personal items on display at the library and museum in Springfield.

The foundation said there are no fears of the library and museum closing. And the leadership said it’s open to any and all ideas and funds to save the very real stove pipe hat and gloves once worn by one of the most influential presidents.