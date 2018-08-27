× Lincoln County man sentenced for shooting Francis Howell teacher

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A Winfield, Missouri pleaded guilty Monday to shooting a teacher in November 2017, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

According to prosecutors, 36-year-old Joshua Curtis shot a teacher that was jogging along the Hamburg hiking trail, a commonly used trail at Francis Howell High School.

The teacher told police he jogged past Curtis before being shot. The teacher turned his head after being shot and saw Curtis holding a gun.

A passer-by found the teacher and drove him to the school. He was then taken to a local hospital and treated for his injury.

Curtis was arrested the following day after police discovered a pair of tents in the wooded area near the hiking trail. Investigators believed Curtis had been living in the woods there for at least two months prior to the shooting. His last known address was a subdivision in Winfield. Neighbors there described Curtis as quiet and private.

Curtis pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and armed criminal action, and was sentenced to 22 years in Missouri state prison. He’ll be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.