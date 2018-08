Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — We rely on first responders to help when danger strikes. But what happens when they need help?

A golf scramble is being held to benefit Responder Rescue and Backstoppers. The event has raised over $300,000 for these charities

Complete Auto Body & Repair - 16th Annual Charity Golf Scramble

Friday, Sept. 7th

8:30am Registration

10am Tee Time

50 Country Club Ln.

Florissant, Mo