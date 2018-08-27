Children learn life lessons from “play space” modeled after St. Charles’ historic Main Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO - (KTVI) Children in St. Charles are raving about a new indoor playground.

“The town hall!” Aili, 4, exclaimed.

The town hall is among the attractions at “Our Town,” the new indoor play space at the new St. Charles Early Childhood Center on Boone’s Lick Road.

The space is modeled after historic Main Street St. Charles, complete with a trolley, shops, a bank, a park, and yes - a town hall featuring a voting booth.

Our Town was created through the fundraising efforts of the Play 4 All campaign, which raises funds and builds play spaces for children. The company was behind the design and efforts to bring a new playground to the Ferguson Community Center in 2016.

Most recently, Play 4 All assisted the St. Charles School District raise 85% of the cost for the project. Several area service organizations companies contributed to make Our Town a reality.

“We could have never done anything like this without the role of our community,” St. Charles School District Associate Superintendent Danielle Tormala said.

At first glance, one can guess what inspired the miniature version St. Charles’ historic Main Street, Play 4 All’s Victoria Babb said.

“I was greatly inspired by ‘Mister Rogers.’ And so the idea of having the trolley. Plus St. Charles has its own trolley, is very essential in any community,” she said.

Babb explained that the various elements of Our Town are designed to teach children how to have fun, as well as learn important skills.

“How to resolve conflict. How to take turns. How to communicate with each other, how to empathize with one another,” she said. “If you have a child that wants to be a banker but someone else is a banker, then they’re going to be taught patience. They’re going to be taught to wait.”

Our Town is geared toward children ages 3 to 5 in the St. Charles School District.