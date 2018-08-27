Carjacking leads to officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police say a suspect is in custody after a carjacking resulted in an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden noted the incident began around 12:45 a.m. on Monday when officers responded to a carjacking at 4th and Pine.

Around 4:15a.m. officers spotted the stolen vehicle going west on Natural Bridge and Goodfellow to Clara. When officers made contact with the suspect, the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect then led police on a pursuit and spun out of control in the 5500 block of Clara and Chamberlain crashing the stolen vehicle into a police cruiser.

The suspect jumped out stolen vehicle and took off running and police pursued the suspect on foot.

According to Hyde the suspect appeared to try to get something out of his waistband and one officer shot at the suspect.

The suspect was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Investigators say the officer was injured during the shooting and pursuit and no additional suspects are outstanding.

The investigation is ongoing.