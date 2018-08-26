× Swimmer rescued from swift current at Rockford Beach in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – Sunday evening a group of teens and young adults were swimming in the Big River upriver from the hydroelectric dam around 6:30 pm when a male swimmer in his 20’s was swept away by a strong current.

He was able to grab hold of a rock before going over the waterfall.

The High Ridge and Eureka Fire Protection Districts were summoned to the scene. A rope was thrown to the young man for the swimmer to hold onto while a rescue swimmer was to deployed to retrieve man and bring him back to shore.

The man was evaluated by an EMS crew on the scene.