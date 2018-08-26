Major Case Squad investigating deadly triple shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL - The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad is investigating a deadly shooting in Alton. 3 people were shot, and one person was killed. Police say the shooting was shortly after 2 a.m. and happened on the 100 block of W. 19th St. As of Sunday afternoon, investigators had not released any details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Neighbors living nearby are rattled over the news of the shooting.

“You get those stray bullets and they can go anywhere,” said Jessica Hollon. “They could have come in the house.”

Hollon and Anthony Champlin live nearby and say 2 of their children, and infant and a 2-year-old were sleeping inside the home as the bullets were flying.

“It’s gone from a day when people would fight with fists and now they just want the shoot each other,” said Champlin.

The couple said the shooting has them thinking about moving. Hollon just wants people to think before resorting to gunfire.

“There’s other ways to go about things than shootings because that’s somebody’s life and that matters to someone,” said Hollon. “That’s somebody’s son, somebody’s daughter, you know regardless how old they are. Just stop and think about that.”