Volunteers brighten Pine Lawn neighborhood with new playground

PINE LAWN, MO - The city of Pine Lawn celebrated the completion of a brand-new playground on Saturday. The city applied for a Let’s Play grant and received funding from the non-profit KaBoom! and Dr. Pepper Snapple group.

Volunteers showed up at the corner of Arden and Lexington at 7 a.m. and finished the project in one day. Pine Lawn Mayor Terry Epps said the city turned to its children for feedback and used their suggestions to choose the playground’s design.

Project co-manager Audrey Black believes the playground will not only give kids a safe place to have fun but will also help make the neighborhood stronger by bringing parents together as well.

The city released a statement reading, “The City of Pine Lawn thanks everyone who made donations and volunteered toward building our playground.” City leaders say without that support the playground would not have been built.