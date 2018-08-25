× Suspect killed after police pursuit in Jefferson County identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – The man killed in Friday’s officer-involved shooting has been identified as 35-year-old Adam Easter, his last known address was in Festus, Missouri.

The intense police chase ended in a garage in the Alexander Heights subdivision of Festus.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says it all started in Herculaneum near I-55.

That`s where police pulled over a car matching the description of a vehicle registered to a sex offender that had been seen around the Dunklin School District.

Authorities say the driver refused officers commands, and the officer tried to get the driver out of the car.

Easter then drove off, dragging the officer with him leading to a police pursuit.

No word yet on whether Easter is the sex offender police were looking for.