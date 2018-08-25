× Stabbing leaves one person in critical condition

ST. LOUIS – Two people were stabbed on Hampton Avenue near Columbia Avenue just after 10 am Saturday morning.

The first victim, a woman, is in critical condition. Police say she suffered a severe laceration to the abdomen, arm and additional injuries to the neck and chest.

A man was also stabbed in his left arm.

Police say they have a suspect is in custody from the incident.

No word yet on why the stabbings happened and any charges associated with the arrest.