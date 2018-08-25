Pulse – How to secure your dream job in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Are you in the market for a new job? If you are, you will be happy to know there are thousands of opportunities available in the St. Louis area across various industries. However, some corporations are having a hard time filling those positions. Find out which companies are hiring and what you need to do to secure your dream job. Also, learn about a new feeding and reading program that is combating crime and changing lives.
Guests
- Georgie Cassani, Talent Acquisition Specialist For BJC
- Ty Codner, Talent Acquisition Manager For Enterprise
- Jennifer Richert, Talent Acquisition Manager For Schnucks
- Larry Smith, Talent Acquisition Manager For Wells Fargo Advisors
- Mia Daugherty, with Village Of Moms
- Dara Eskridge, with Rban Strategies Inc
- Officer Larry Dampier, St. Louis Police Department
- Cbabi Bayoc, Artist