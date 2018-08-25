Churches, volunteers and Girl Scouts come together to feed the hungry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – St. Louisans are uniting this weekend to try and combat hunger in our area.

They are coming together at the St. Charles Family Arena to pack meals for those in need.

The effort is being spearheaded by the group Meals for a Million.

A lot of volunteers are stepping up to help people like pastor Kenneth Stewart and members of his north St. Louis church called World Overcomers Christian Center Fellowship.

“It`s just all of the help, help the people in need. As a church we all have to come together as churches,” explained Stewart.

Christine Kamp came with St. Charles Girl Scout Troop 1499.

She leads the troop and felt it was important for them to be at the event.

“We work really hard on talking about how we can make our community a better place and so it was important for the kids to learn how they can help others in a tangible way,” said Kamp.

Her 8-year-old daughter Ruthie, who is a member of the troop, added, “I think it`s very important because we`re giving meals to families who can`t afford them.”

The volunteers are packing up dried meals including cinnamon oatmeal, macaroni and cheese, tomato basil pasta and rice and beans.

All people have to do is add hot water, each bag feeds four to six people.

This is the second year that Meals for a Million has organized the effort.

Last year they donated nearly 700,000 meals with about 1,500 volunteers.

This year they are hoping to hit a million meals with more than 2,000 volunteers.

“Biggest reason we want to do it is we live right here in St. Louis; we want to give back to the St. Louis region,” said Sam Rowley, the founder of Meals for a Million.

Pastor Stewart added, “The message is you can talk about it, talk about the problem or you can help be the solution to the problem.”

Organizers ask each volunteer to make a donation to help pay for the food.

However, a donation is not required.

From the Family Arena, the boxes of food are distributed for the most part to groups through Operation Food Search.

The effort will continue tomorrow at the Family Arena from 9am-3pm.

Anyone is welcome to come and help out.