Weather Kid of the Week – Kyvin Gatlin

ST. LOUIS - Kyvin Gatlin is a fifth-grader at Mount Hope Elementary School in the Fort Zumwalt School District. According to his mother, Kyvin has a vast knowledge of weather facts and even owns his own weather pod. When he grows up, he wants to chase tornadoes. Kyvin Gatlin is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.