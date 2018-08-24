Unregistered sex offender spotted near Jefferson County’s Dunklin School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - Police are warning parents in Jefferson County's Dunklin School District to be on the lookout Friday morning.

The district officials say an unregistered sex offender has been parking just off school grounds with a puppy waving at students.

He's described as a 56-year-old white male standing at about 5'10, weighing around 215 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.

The district also says he could be in one of the three following vehicles, a black Chevy Equinox, Silver Chevy Impala or a Red Ford F-150.

As a precaution, the district is calling on students to travel in groups to bus stops and school.