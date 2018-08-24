Police fatally shoot driver in I-55 chase; incident may be related to sex offender warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FESTUS, Mo. - Law enforcement confirmed officers shot and killed a suspect Friday afternoon along the west side of Interstate 55.

The suspect’s car had crashed into the garage of a home in the 1100 block of Alexander. His body was still in that garage.

According to police, the suspect was shooting at officers. Six of them returned fire, killing him. Four were identified as Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, an officer from the Herculaneum Police Department, and a Festus police officer.

The incident began in Herculaneum around 1:00 p.m., when police stopped a car matching the description of that of a sex offender who had reportedly been hanging around school in the Dunklin School District, waving at students and trying to lure them to his car. Police said the driver of the car took off briefly, dragging the officer and leading police on a pursuit; first on northbound I-55and then southbound to Festus, with the suspect shooting at officers along the way.

Police did not confirm the man’s identity, but said he may have come here because a past relative through marriage lives here. No one else was seriously injured. The officers who opened fire were placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.

School administrators in Herculaneum said the suspect in the chase was likely the same man police were looking for after receiving reports that he was trying to get children into his vehicle. The Dunklin R-5 School District sent out a message to parents saying there’s no longer an immediate reason for concern.

The Herculaneum Police Department and Dunklin R-5 school District blasted alerts to the community via Facebook and phone calls Thursday that a strange man, possibly an unregistered sex offender, was waving at children from his vehicle and trying to entice children into his car using a puppy. The school superintendent said the reported incident happened along Joachim Golf Course.

They wanted to make parents aware without inciting panic. Parents said they felt relieved knowing the threat had ended.

“Lots of police presence between Herculaneum and Pevely," said Heidi Tucker. "Last night, we noticed that police were really out and it made us feel like we were safer because we knew they were looking for this guy. You don’t mess around with small towns."