Police departments gear up for ‘Saturation Saturday’ to catch drunk drivers

ST. LOUIS - Police departments in both Missouri and Illinois will be out in force to make sure drivers are sober during "Saturation Saturday."

In the St. Louis area, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Wentzville Police Department, Chesterfield Police Department along with 58 police departments the also will be participating Saturday, August 25.

Police say they stop more drunk drivers during this time of year, during the weeks leading up to the labor day weekend. Sobriety checkpoints will be set up and extra patrols will be out across both states.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the number one cause of death on the roadway is drunk and drugged driving.